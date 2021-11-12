basketball

Aztecs Lose on Cold Shooting Night

SDSU falls at BYU for first loss of the season

By Derek Togerson

San Diego State is a very good defensive basketball team so they can usually win a game even if they're not shooting the ball very well. But, there are limits.

The Aztecs made just three of their 22 shots from 3-point land (a rough 13.6%) at BYU in a 66-60 loss to the Cougars to suffer their first loss of the year.

Senior center Nathan Mensah led SDSU with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists but the guys on the perimeter simply could not find the bucket. Despite their shooting woes the Aztecs were in the game for the duration. Neither team ever led by more than six points.

Down the stretch the Cougars hit the shots they needed to. Alex Barcello made as many 3-pointers as the Aztecs did, including one from the corner that snapped a 54-54 tie late in the 2nd half and put BYU up for good. Barcello finished with a team-high 17 points.

The Aztecs come back to Viejas Arena to fact Arizona State on Thursday.

