Attempted Sexual Assault at a Poway Park: SDSO

A suspect attempted to sexually assault a woman at Community Park in Poway, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said Sunday.

An unknown man attempted to sexually assault the 34-year-old woman around 10:30 a.m. near 12988 Bowron Rd., deputies said.

When she screamed for help, a nearby witness intervened and the victim was able to call 911, the department said.

The suspect is described as approximately 5-foot-11 to 6-foot and 230 to 240 pounds with short white hair that is balding, wearing a cream or gray colored t-shirt and gray or black sweatpants or shorts.

Anyone with additional information can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

