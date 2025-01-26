Attempted homicide investigation underway in Sefton Park

There is an attempted homicide investigation underway in Mission Valley near one of the baseball fields at Sefton Park, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The call came in at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, and the victim is described as a woman who was stabbed multiple times by an unknown suspect. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital and is in serious but stable condition, according to SDPD.

The suspect is said to have fled from the scene, and there is no suspect description available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.