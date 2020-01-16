Oceanside Police Department

Attempted Abduction Near an Oceanside Elementary School

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Patroll car of Oceanside Police
NBC 7

Oceanside Police are investigating an attempted abduction that happened on Wednesday morning near Laurel Elementary School.

A fifth-grade student claimed to be grabbed by an unknown male around 8:20 a.m. as she was walking northbound on San Diego Street approaching Lemon Street, OPD said.

She claimed a man stood next to a dark-colored SUV, and as she got closer he grabbed her right arm. She managed to pull away and kick the suspect, then ran to school.

The SUV fled southbound on San Diego Street.

The suspect is described as a male adult, bald, heavyset, in his 30s with a black beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, light blue colored shirt, and black pants, police said.

The SUV is described as gray or black with tinted windows, OPD said.

Anyone with information can contact the Oceanside Police Department’s Crime of Violence at (760) 435-4667. 

