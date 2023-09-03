Crime and Courts

Arrest warrants issued for former El Cajon councilmember and his wife after failing to report to jail

Ben Kalasho resigned from the council in 2019 after facing several accusations, including allegedly harassing the contestants of a beauty pageant he created

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Arrest warrants have been issued for former El Cajon city councilmember Ben Kalasho and his wife Jessica, after the pair failed to report to jail on Sept. 1 to serve their eight-day sentences.

Kalasho resigned from his job in 2019 after he was accused of harassing his colleagues, contestants of a beauty pageant he created, and creating fake online profiles to troll people and businesses he had problems with.

The couple moved to North Carolina and tried to push back their jail time for contempt of court until 2024 for multiple reasons, including Jessica's pregnancy, but a judge denied their request.

When they did not show up on Friday as scheduled, a judge issued their arrest warrants.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsEl Cajon
