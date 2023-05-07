Armed Man, 77, in Vista Church Shot by San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy

A San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy shot an armed man who entered a Vista church Sunday threatening to kill himself, according to the agency.

At around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department received a report of a disturbance at the Iglesia Ni Cristo Church of Christ at 1418 Calle Jules, officials said.

When deputies arrived, they learned the man, 77, had entered the church holding a gun to his head while people were still inside, the sheriff's department said.

While gathering more information, deputies noticed the man leaving the church holding a firearm in his right hand and immediately began commanding the man to drop the firearm, according to SDSO.

The man would not drop the gun and continued walking into the parking lot toward the deputies. More commands were given, but the man continued to hold onto the firearm, the sheriff's department said.

A deputy fire a single shot at him, striking the man in the legs and causing him to drop his handgun. The man was transported to a hospital and he is expected to live.

A sign posted outside the Vista church explicitly prohibits firearms on the property. (NBC 7)

The man has been identified, but the sheriff's department has not yet released his identity.

It was not immediately known if the gunman was a member at the church.

Vista resident James McCoy was outside his apartment on a cigarette break when he saw deputies arrive.

"I heard the police coming from down the street, and I came out from my apartment, you know, just to have a cigarette, and the commands were: Put it down, put it down. I think he said it three times," McCoy said, adding that he then heard one shot fired.

The situation is not something neighbors like McCoy expect in Vista, a North County city that draws pride from its Mediterranean climate and gentle rolling hills.

"This is a nice, quiet neighborhood. So when I heard the cars speeding, multiple cars, that's when I came out," McCoy said.

"I have to give the sheriff credit this time, they were on it," McCoy said. "Also the verbal commands were loud enough. I'm probably 75 yards away and I heard it loud and clear."

Under a new protocol agreement (the Countywide Memorandum of Understanding) between the sheriff's and various other law enforcement agencies, the San Diego Police Homicide Unity was called to the scene to investigate this deputy-involved shooting.

After the Homicide Unit completes the investigation, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office will decide if the officers bear any criminal liability for their actions.

The sheriff's department will conduct an administrative investigation into the deputy's discharge of his firearm. Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Attorney’s Office will also be monitoring the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.