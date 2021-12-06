Antifa Members Behind Violence at Pro-Trump March Last January in PB: DA

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced multiple felony charges against alleged Antifa members accused of violent counter-protest attacks during a march in support of then-President Donald Trump in Pacific Beach on Jan. 9.

Several of the defendants appeared virtually in court as details of the violence were read aloud. It’s alleged that 15 to 20 Antifa members organized and executed violent attacks on perceived members of the Patriot March rally.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Court documents detail how the defendants used chairs, sticks, glass bottles and fists to attack people, including minors, sending one to the hospital. Also, a dog, a journalist, and a vandalized business were collateral damage.

The District Attorney’s Office described how the defendants threw bottles, eggs, rocks and sprayed mace at officers before the crowd was finally dispersed. There are 16 known victims of the violence.

Tense moments and arrests today in Pacific Beach as president Trump supporters faced off with counter protestors In the wake of the deadly violence in Washington D.C. NBC7's Bridget Naso was on the ground in Pacific Beach where it all unfolded.

At least two of the defendants pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit a riot, illegal use of tear gas, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury and vandalism.

If convicted, the defendants face a sentencing range of probation up to 10 years and eight months in prison.