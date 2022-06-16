Amber Alert Canceled in Tijuana After Missing San Diego Baby Found Safe

Mexican authorities have found the missing 7-month-old baby from San Diego whose mother's body was found in a car in Tijuana.

The Attorney General's Office in Tijuana said the baby was found in Playas de Rosarito and is in good health.

The Amber Alert was issued on June 8 after the baby had been missing since April 17 when she, with her mother and father, crossed the border into Tijuana. The body of her mother, Racquel Sabean, was found in Tijuana in the back of her mother’s car on May 31.

Authorities in Tijuana on Tuesday said they responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle with a foul odor, only to find a body in a state of decomposition wrapped in a white blanket.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Probably the father is the suspect. We need to find him so he could take us to find the baby,” said Baja’s Attorney General Ricardo Carpio.

He also said Tijuana authorities are working “together with great cooperation and coordination with American authorities in this case.”

Deanna Gilbert was Raqcuel’s shipmate between 2000 and 2002 on the USS Blue Ridge stationed in Japan.

“She needs that military honor funeral; she needs her baby home in the United States where she belongs. She’s a United States citizen, a U.S. veteran. She needs to come home, they both do.”

Gilbert says the women on the ship were very close and always had each other’s backs.

No other information was released.