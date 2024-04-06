All lanes of Coronado Bridge reopened after hours-long closure: City

For several hours on Saturday morning, all lanes were closed on State Route 75 at the Coronado Bridge due to police activity, according to the Coronado Police Department and Caltrans, who posted the closure on X (formerly known as Twitter) at 8:33 a.m.

By 11:08 a.m., all lanes (both directions) had reopened, according to the City of Coronado.

All lanes in both directions are now re-opened on the Coronado Bridge. Thank you for your patience https://t.co/GPbNIEkuMG — City of Coronado (@CoronadoCity) April 6, 2024

Details of the reason for the closure were not immediately clear.