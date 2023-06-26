Activists gather outside El Cajon court hearing for doctor, nurse accused in inmate death

On Monday, a preliminary hearing began in the East County courthouse for Danalee Pascua, a nurse, and Friedericke Von Lintig. M.D., who have both been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of Elisa Serna, who fell ill and later died at the jail in Santee.

Elisa, 24, died at the Las Colinas Detention Center and Re-Entry Facility in Santee in November 2019. Serna was one of 16 people who died in custody in San Diego jails in 2019.

Both Pascua and Von Lintig have pleaded not guilty.

Amid chants of "Justice for Elisa Serna," Michael Serna, along with other family members, friends and activists gathered outside the El Cajon courthouse on Monday morning to call for justice.

Elisa hit her head on the wall at the Las Colinas Detention facility, after suffering a seizure and collapsing in her cell, according to prosecutors. The sheriff's department, however, maintains that said she died from complications of drug abuse, with a contributing factor of early intra-uterine pregnancy.

An independent investigation found that Elisa was left alone after the fall; she was discovered dead an hour later.

"We want to see justice," Michael said outside court. "We want to see people charged. We want to see people feel sorry for what they've done.

Court dates rescheduled

Von Lintig had a preliminary hearing scheduled in March that was postponed three months due to a necessary witness not being available.

“Today was actually a big day," Serna's mother, Paloma, said in March. "I think it has been delayed already and pushed back about three, four, or five times. So, the preliminary hearing is a very important to hear, not only for our family but for the other impacted families plus for the community to know and see the truth."

The Serna family said at the time that they wanted the wheels of justice to move more quickly because they believed the trial would reveal evidence that supports their allegations.

“The video evidence will show the public how my daughter Elisa was neglected and what caused her death,” Paloma said in March.

Paloma hopes her daughter's case is the last she will be speaking out about.

"We need justice for all families and it’s sad to say, even for maybe future deaths," Paloma said.

The preliminary hearing for Pascua and Von Lintig is expected to last several days. And its conclusion, the judge will determine if there is enough evidence for the pair to stand trial.