Abandoned horse euthanized; 2nd rescue being treated: San Diego Humane Society

The San Diego Humane Society's Humane Law Enforcement reached out to the public Wednesday for information to help identify two horses found abandoned one week apart at a staging area corral in the Tijuana River Valley Regional Park.

The first horse was found Nov. 21 and the second on Sunday, according to Nina Thompson of the humane society. Both horses were in poor condition and taken to San Diego Humane Society's Escondido Campus for treatment.

After a detailed examination and X-rays, the medical team determined that the second horse was experiencing such severe pain that the only option was euthanasia, Thompson said.

The first rescued horse, a male Quarter mix, will remain at the Escondido Campus until he is healthy and next steps can be determined, pending the investigation, Thompson said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Under California law, it is illegal to abandon an animal.

"We are here to help, so please reach out to us before you leave an animal to fend for themselves," San Diego Humane Society Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Jace Huggins said. "We also ask the public to speak up if they know something, so we can ensure that no additional horses are left without essential care such as food and water."

Anyone with information about the abandonment of the horses was asked to call the society's Humane Law Enforcement at 619-299-7012 and press 1 for dispatch.