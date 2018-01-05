The scene of the shooting Ramona.

A woman killed and a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a Ramona home Wednesday have been identified by San Diego Sheriff's deputies.

Deputies received a 911 call at about 12 p.m. alerting them to a murder-suicide in the 24000 block of Del Amo Road, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) Lt. Rich Williams. After alerting officers, the caller hung up. The caller has not been identified.

When deputies arrived, they found Samantha Hayes Benegas, 22, of El Cajon dead. Nearby was seriously injured 35-year-old Ramona resident Bryan Hinkle.

No one else was found inside the home.

1 Dead, 1 Airlifted After Shooting at Ramona Home

An investigation is underway in Ramona where a woman and a man were shot in a home. NBC 7's Wendy Fry reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018)

Medics transported Hinkle via air ambulance to Palomar Medical Center, Cal Fire public information officer Isaac Sanchez said. Hinkle was not expected to survive his wounds.

San Diego Sheriff's Department detectives continue to investigate the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Sheriff's Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321 or (858) 565-5200. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.