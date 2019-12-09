Undefeated Aztecs Break Back Into Top-25

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 08: San Diego State University Aztecs guard Malachi Flynn (22) in action during the game between the San José Spartans and the San Diego State University Aztecs on December 08, 2019 at the Steve Fisher Court at Viejas Arena in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alan Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Malachi Flynn's game-winning three-pointer Sunday afternoon didn't just give the Aztecs a win over San Jose State, it helped the program do something it hadn't in five seasons.

For the first time since February 2015, San Diego State is in the Associated Press Top-25.

After finishing three spots out of the poll last week, a pair of Mountain West wins got them into the final spot of the rankings. Flynn's last second three helped SDSU win their conference home opener 59-57.

Brian Dutcher's program is 10-0 for the first time since the 2010-2011 season.

The Aztecs have ten days between games, with their return to action coming December 18 at home against San Diego Christian.