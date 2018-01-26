As the 2018 Olympic Winter Games begin in Pyeongchang, South Korea, San Diegans are invited to celebrate the excitement of the opening ceremony aboard USS Midway.

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 will usher in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games on Feb. 9 with a special viewing party on the famed, open-air flight deck of USS Midway. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., attendees can watch the Winter Olympics opening ceremony live from South Korea on jumbo screens at the free, family-friendly event.

The evening will include a meet-and-greet with members of Team USA’s BMX team, plus fun photo opportunities at NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 booths, and raffles and prize giveaways.

Fans can also gear up at the Team USA Shop, which will be selling Team USA Olympic merchandise throughout the evening. Food and drink vendors will be there, too, selling concessions.

Seating will not be provided, so guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs and blankets to the viewing party.

While the event is free, space is limited and visitors must reserve their tickets in advance on USS Midway’s website. There’s a 6-ticket limit per person, and tickets are required for attendees of all ages.

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games will include a few familiar faces as local athletes compete for gold against the world’s best contenders.

Chris Knierim – who was raised in Ramona and Escondido – will compete in pairs figure skating with his partner in both life and the ice, wife Alexa Scimeca Knierim.

Snowboarding legend Shaun White, born and raised in San Diego’s North County, will also compete in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

In women’s snowboarding, keep an eye out for Lindsey Jacobellis, who lives in Encinitas. Bobsledder Elana Meyers-Taylor – who lived in Chula Vista for many years – will also represent Team USA in her sport.

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games run from Feb. 9 through Feb. 25. NBC 7 will bring you the action behind every medal along the way in this special online section devoted to the competition.

NBC 7's Steven Luke will be in Pyeongchang covering the competition and will bring viewers live updates every day on air and social media. Follow Luke on Twitter and Facebook.