A new UC San Diego Health agreement will expand cancer clinical trials and treatment options in Coachella Valley.

UC San Diego Health and Eisenhower Health inked a five-year deal, which starts this month, that will bring additional cancer services to Eisenhower’s Lucy Curci Cancer Center and other sites. The organizations say Eisenhower Health patients will benefit from care available at UC San Diego Health, including Moores Cancer Center, but without needing to travel to San Diego, though that option would be available for some.

The affiliation also looks to form closer research ties and add telemedicine options.

UC San Diego Health is holding more than 300 interventional trials that are often unavailable elsewhere. In addition, experts from UC San Diego Health will provide a monthly blood and marrow transplant clinic, genetic counseling and access to other specialties.

“Our team of physicians and researchers at UC San Diego Health are not only conducting cancer research, they are leading the way in developing and delivering the latest therapies available to people with cancer,” Patty Maysent, CEO of UC San Diego Health, said in a news release. “By joining efforts with Eisenhower Health, we can reach more people in Southern California so they too can benefit from the subspecialty expertise and access to immunotherapy as well as genomic and personalized medicine.”

Further, physicians at Eisenhower will be able to discuss rare and complex cases as well as share expertise with the Moores Cancer Center’s molecular tumor board, dedicated to complex patient cases and treatment options.