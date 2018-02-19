Strong Wind Knocks Down Nearly 100-Year-Old Tree in Ramona

NBC 7's Ashley Matthews spoke to homeowners who say a tree knocked over in their yard was nearly a century old. (Published Monday, Feb. 19, 2018)

Strong wind in the mountains Monday knocked down a nearly 100-year-old tree in Ramona causing a minor power outage and a road closure, authorities said.

The tree fell a little before 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Sixth and B streets and hit a telephone pole, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Both the tree and the telephone pole were partially in lanes, the CHP said.

Sixth Street was closed between B and Main streets, possibly for the rest of the night, according to the San Diego County Department of Public Works.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a wind advisory Monday for much of San Diego County, including the valley and foothills areas where gusts reached 50 mph.

Winds took down this tree in #Ramona. #FrostAdvisory starts at 10pm here and in the valleys; temps in Ramona could get down to mid 20’s tonight! #Bundleup#winter#NBC7pic.twitter.com/FwbI8ZJ6Fx — Ashley Matthews (@ashleyNBC7) February 20, 2018

No injuries were reported, the CHP said. The tree also caused a minor outage and a San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) crew was on the scene, according to the CHP. According to SDG&E's outage map, one customer was without power at the time of the incident. SDG&E has not responded to NBC 7's calls for more information.

The homeowners, who were home when the tree fell, told NBC 7 the tree was almost 100 years old. They plan on using the wood for their fireplace tonight because of the cold temperature. The high in Ramona today was 56 degrees, according to the NWS.

A winter weather advisory went into effect in the mountain areas at 6 p.m. Sunday and is expected to end at 10 p.m. Monday.