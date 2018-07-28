Stabbing in Serra Mesa Apartment: SDPD - NBC 7 San Diego
Stabbing in Serra Mesa Apartment: SDPD

Potential witnesses believed a woman stabbed a man in the chest, said SDPD

By Andrew Johnson

Published at 10:41 AM PDT on Jul 28, 2018 | Updated 4 hours ago

    A stabbing in an apartment complex in Serra Mesa was reported to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Saturday morning.

    When officers arrived at the apartment on Mission Village Drive, they didn’t find a victim or a suspect, SDPD said. 

    Potential witnesses believed a woman stabbed a man in the chest, according to SDPD.

    SDPD determined the man may have been taken to Sharp Coronado Hospital and then transferred to UCSD Medical Center, Hillcrest.

    However, the man has been uncooperative with the investigation, SDPD officer Steve Bourasa said.

    The stab wounds have been confirmed as not life-threatening, said SDPD.

    No other information was reported at this time.

      

