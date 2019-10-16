Sly Fox Overnights in Ocean Beach Woman's Bathroom

A sly fox broke into an Ocean Beach woman's home for an overnight stay this week, a rare sighting that has only happened a handful of times in San Diego County, according to officials.

The critter was playing with the woman's dog when it sprinted into her home on Monday, according to the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS).

The resident left the door open through the night, hoping the fox would find its way back out. But she was in for a surprise the the next morning; the fox had taken root in her bathroom.

The woman called the SDHS, who safely captured the fox, who was unharmed and healthy, and released the animal back into the wild.

The SDHS said it is rare for their officers to get a call about a wild fox. It is only about the third time they have responded to incidents involving foxes in their history, the agency said.

In April, the SDHS rescued a family of foxes from a construction site in Otay Mesa. The foxes, including several newborns, burrowed in a den inside rubble.

A fox was also sighted in Kensingon in 2016, eventually entering a granny flat where SDHS were able to capture the critter, NBC 7 reported.

The fox is the smallest member of the dog family and don't often interact with humans, though they are known to seek out buildings for shelter, according to Los Angeles Animal Services. Three species are common in Southern California: the Gray Fox, the Red Fox and the Island Fox.