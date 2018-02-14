Crash Blocks Traffic on Coronado’s Silver Strand - NBC 7 San Diego
Crash Blocks Traffic on Coronado’s Silver Strand

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 7:40 AM PST on Feb 14, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    NBC 7
    The scene of the crash along Silver Strand Boulevard in Coronado.

    A crash blocked traffic Wednesday morning on the Silver Strand in Coronado.

    The Coronado police and fire departments surrounded the wreckage along Silver Strand Boulevard, near Silver Strand State Beach, just before 7 a.m. News chopper footage showed a white pickup truck mangled and disabled in one lane. The truck’s hood and driver’s side sustained heavy damage.

    Police said at least one person was trapped in the crash.

    Officials directed traffic along the Strand, which runs parallel to the popular Bayshore Bikeway.

    For now, there is no word on who was hurt.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

