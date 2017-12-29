One Person, Gunman Dead in SoCal Law Office Shooting

Several people were reportedly injured in a shooting at a Long Beach business on Dec. 29, 2017.

Updated 6:11 p.m., Dec. 29, 2017

A man shot and killed a coworker at a Long Beach law firm Friday afternoon before apparently turning the gun on himself.

The shooting was reported at 2:25 p.m. at a law firm in the 300 block of San Antonio Drive in the Bixby Knolls area.

One other person was also injured and hospitalized in serious condition, although the nature of that man's injuries was not immediately clear.

There are two law firms in the building, but police would not confirm in which office the shooting happened.

A handgun was found at the scene of the shooting.