Youth Job Training Program Wins $10K on Pitch Night

The Second Chance Youth Garden, a six-week job training program for people age 14 to 21, took first place in the San Diego Accelerator and Impact Lab (SAIL) Pitch Night on Oct. 24.

Seven nonprofit organizations with revenue-based business models that align with the organizations’ social missions were highlighted at the event, which took place at Qualcomm’s Irwin M. Jacobs Hall.

The event was the culmination of the SAIL program, a 10-week accelerator run by Mission Edge and Impact Without Borders, organizations that support social enterprises. All of the organizations that participated in the pitch night completed the program.

The Second Chance organization, which provides stipends to participants through the sale of fresh produce via community-supported agriculture (CSA) boxes, was selected as the audience’s favorite and awarded $10,000.

The other organizations that participated in the program and pitch night were Outdoor Outreach, Casa Familiar, OG Yoga, Second Chance, Outside the Lens, TERI and ElderHelp.

To learn more about SAIL, contact Mission Edge at sail@missionedge.org.