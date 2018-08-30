Santana High School Marks Halfway Point of Construction on New P.E. Building

NBC 7's Audra Stafford talks to one student who said it's important to him that he be a part of the event.

Students and staff helped to celebrate the halfway mark of the construction on the school’s new physical education and event center with a “topping-out” ceremony Thursday.

The last beam of the construction has been painted white and signed by faculty, students and members of the crew.

Freshman Ethan Moutaw said having his signature on the final beam is important to him.

“It’s really incredible to have my name on a piece of this school that’s going to be here for a long time,” he said. “I can say that I’m a part of the school officially.”

The 21,000-square foot facility will feature state-of-the-art event spaces and new and improved locker rooms.

The construction of the $14 million center began in March.

The construction is just one of several projects within the Grossmont Union High School District that have been funded by the passage of Proposition U, a $417 million bond passed in November 2008 and Measure BB, a $128 million bond passed in November 2016.

Santana High School is adding a new science building to the campus and is currently upgrading security cameras throughout the campus with the funds from the two ballot measures.