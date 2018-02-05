Coastal Areas Socked in by Dense Fog

NBC 7's Jodi Kodesh warns drivers to be careful before heading out Monday.

San Diegans awakened to dense morning fog along much of the coast Monday.

Drivers are advised to be prepared for slowing traffic along coastal highways, according to the National Weather Service.

The dense fog advisory issued by the NWS states that visibility may be less than a quarter of a mile at times.

“From Oceanside down to Del Mar, we have a few places where visibility is near zero," said NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh.

The fog was expected to linger until 9 a.m., Kodesh said.

Drivers are also advised to use low-beam headlines and leave plenty of distance between their vehicle and vehicles in front of them.

Travelers may want to check the status of departing flights before heading to San Diego International Airport.







