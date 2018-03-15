Rincon Middle School Closes After Social Media Threat

The Escondido police are on campus at Rincon Middle School early Thursday.

Rincon Middle School was closed on Thursday after a social media threat prompted an increase in security, administrators said.

"In an abundance of caution, school is closed for today Thursday, March 15," the message posted to the school's Facebook page informed parents and students.

Escondido police said a parent from Rincon Middle showed up to the department with a Snapchat message their child received Wednesday.

The Snapchat post has been circulated so many times, Escondido police said they aren't sure of the photo's origin.

Dr. Luis Rankins-Ibarra, Superintendent of the Escondido Union School District said the administrators are working with police to find the source of the message.

Ibarra said they plan to resume classes on Friday.

The school on Lehner Avenue serves approximately 1,200 students in grades 6-8.

