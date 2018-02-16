Power Outage Affects Thousands in South Bay - NBC 7 San Diego
Power Outage Affects Thousands in South Bay

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 5:38 PM PST on Feb 16, 2018 | Updated at 8:33 PM PST on Feb 16, 2018

    SDG&E
    Some of the newer SDG&E official uniforms include the agency's logo sewn directly into the fabric.

    Hundreds of San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) customers were without power for hours Friday after an outage in the South Bay.

    Power went out at about 4:50 p.m. and initially affected about 3,600 customers in the Rancho Del Rey, Eastlake and Otay Mesa areas, according to SDG&E. By 5:15 p.m., power had been restored to about half of those affected.

    SDG&E crews were sent to investigate. The utility company estimated that power would be out for about two and a half hours. 

    Shortly before 7:30 p.m., power was restored to all but 30 customers but said the remainder could be without power until 3 a.m. 

    There was no word on what caused the outage but SDG&E said crews remained on scene to make repairs to utility equipment. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

