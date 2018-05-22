Police Surround Bay Terraces Apartment After Report of Domestic Violence - NBC 7 San Diego
Police Surround Bay Terraces Apartment After Report of Domestic Violence

By Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    A SWAT team was called to a Bay Terraces apartment complex Tuesday morning where a man suspected in a domestic violence incident was holed up, police said.

    A domestic violence incident was reported to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) at about 5:30 a.m. and police responded to the complex on Potomac Street near Paradise Valley Road.

    Officers surrounded a unit located on the lower level of the complex and could be heard on loudspeakers calling for a man inside to come out with hands up.

    The man inside was believed to be armed, police said.

    Just before 8 a.m., SWAT was called to assist. Armored cars and more than a dozen armed officers in camouflage could be seen staging around the property.

    At least two units of the apartment were evacuated and police tape was set up blocking off portions of the complex.  

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

