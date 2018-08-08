Police Looking for Suspects in Apple Store Robberies

The Escondido Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects from a string of Apple store robberies in Carlsbad and Escondido.

A group of suspects entered a store wearing hooded sweatshirts that hid their faces, said officials.

They then grabbed multiple Apple devices on display and exited the store where a getaway car usually waited for them.

Investigators think these crimes are tied to similar cases throughout California.

Apple has lost more than $750,000 in stolen property from these cases.

Police described the suspects as men in their early 20s that wore hooded sweatshirts or jackets. There may also be an unknown female suspect involved.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Call the Carlsbad Police department at (760) 931-2156, the Escondido Police Department at (760) 839-4739 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.