Pastor Robbed While Giving Easter Service

People in the neighborhood say the alleged robber regularly attends this church. NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard has the details. (Published 13 minutes ago)

A pastor was robbed Sunday afternoon while giving is Easter service, police said.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., a woman in her 40s allegedly walked into the pastor's unlocked office at the First Presbyterian Church on 320 Dale Street in Bankers Hill and stole $600 and two cell phones, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

After the service, the pastor noticed his things were missing and tracked the phones down to Eighth Avenue and F Street, about 13 blocks away from the church.

The woman turned over the phones but denied having the money. The pastor then called the police, who searched the woman and located the money.

The money was returned and the woman was arrested and charged with grand theft.

People around the area told NBC 7 the woman is a regular attendee at the church.