OnFriar: 50 Games in and Padres Looking Good

Franmil Reyes and Eric Hosmer (along with Manny Machado) have given the Padres a formidable middle of the order. (Getty Images)

The Padres are about 30% through the 2019 season and they have a winning record. So what do we really know about this team right now?

In this week's #OnFriar Podcast, NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp discuss just that.

Among the topics on the table are when is the right time to recall Luis Urias, when can we move on from the Ian Kinsler "incident," can this offense ever click without Fernando Tatis Jr. and will a pair of Canadians help the Friars win a series in Toronto?

Plus we hand out our 3 Up and 3 Down and figure out if this team is really going to be able to stay in playoff contention deep into the season in this week's edition of the #OnFriar Podcast.