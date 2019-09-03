New Dr. Seuss Book Release Celebrated at UC San Diego

"Dr. Suess's Horse Museum" hit shelves 28 years after the author's death. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports from the Geisel Library at UC San Diego with more. (Published 55 minutes ago)

The release of a new book from Dr. Seuss was celebrated Tuesday in La Jolla where the author once lived.

"Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum" is based on a manuscript that was uncovered by the widow of Theodore Geisel in 2013. Geisel died in 1991. His widow, Audrey Geisel, died in December 2018.

Illustrated by Andrew Joyner, the book includes cameo appearances from classic Dr. Seuss characters including the Grinch and the Cat in the Hat.

"'The Horse Museum' is a way to try and teach childxren about art," said Lynda Claassen, Director of Special Collections and Archives at UC San Diego. "How different people can look at the same object - in this case, a horse - and see it in completely different ways depending on their own imagination."

Audrey Geisel donated millions to UC San Diego along with more than 12,000 items of her late husband's work, including original drawings and sketches.

The university dedicated the Geisel Library in 1995 to honor the couple after a $20 million gift from them. There is a cafe named in honor of Mrs. Geisel inside the library.