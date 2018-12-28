Motorcyclist Killed in Rancho Bernardo Crash - NBC 7 San Diego
Motorcyclist Killed in Rancho Bernardo Crash

The deadly collision happened in front of the Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo offices just before 11:30 a.m. Friday

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 8 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Scott Baird/NBC 7
    A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on West Bernardo Drive Friday morning.

    A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash just outside a medical clinic in Rancho Bernardo, officials confirmed.

    The deadly accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. along West Bernardo Drive, near Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo. The collision involved the motorcyclist and a white pickup truck. The passenger side of the pickup truck was crumpled from the impact of the crash.

    No other injuries were reported. The collision is under investigation and the victim’s name has not yet been released.

