Motorcyclist Killed in Rancho Bernardo Crash

A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash just outside a medical clinic in Rancho Bernardo, officials confirmed.

The deadly accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. along West Bernardo Drive, near Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo. The collision involved the motorcyclist and a white pickup truck. The passenger side of the pickup truck was crumpled from the impact of the crash.

No other injuries were reported. The collision is under investigation and the victim’s name has not yet been released.