Mingei Museum to Start Year-Long Transformation In September

The Mingei International Museum in Balboa Park is showing its final display before undergoing a year-long renovation starting in September.

The museum has been open for 40 years and houses collections of art and design from cultures all over the world.

According to the museum’s website, a main goal of the upcoming transformation is to make Mingei (Japanese for the word art) more accessible to the local community.

The renovation will create new public outdoor areas and a free civic space for social interaction. There will also be a new classroom and multi-purpose room available to the public.

Along with community interaction, the new plans are also expected to have a positive environmental impact.

Mingei’s website says the project is “working to achieve LEED Gold Certification for Commercial Interiors.”

The certification means the project will utilize materials that have a better effect on human health, the environment and water usage.

Despite being closed for construction, museum members can still enjoy certain benefits.

Pop-up museum stores, off-site exhibitions and art excursions will all be available until construction is complete.

The William L. Hawkins display, open to the public until Aug. 26, is the last display before construction begins in September.

With the Balboa Park location closed, the new American Quilts exhibition can be seen at the Tijuana Cultural Center from Aug. 17- Nov. 4.

Artist renderings of the new plans can be found on the museum’s website.