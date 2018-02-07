Meet the El Cajon Police Dog That's Gone Viral Online

Meet Jester! The K9 with the El Cajon Police Department who is going viral online.

The 4-year-old Belgian Malinois has been with officer Jordan Walker since 2015. Jester lives with officer Walker at his home and the two are inseparable.

Officer Walker noticed that Jester is a special dog who had qualities people might like, so he started an Instagram account for him.

The account now has nearly 120,000 followers! Fans can see videos of Jester as well as pictures of him dressed up in adorable hats, from Krispy Kreme to reindeer antlers.

But don't be fooled by his adorable charm, officers warn. Jester has been through the general Police Service Dog Academy as well as the Narcotics Academy, making him a fully trained crime-fighting machine.

To follow Jester on Instagram, click here.