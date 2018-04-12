Man Barricaded in Car Prompts Standoff in Vista Neighborhood

A man has barricaded himself in a car in Vista, prompting a standoff with authorities.

The incident began at about 4:20 a.m. when neighbors called police on an individual at an apartment complex near the intersection of Melrose and Shadowridge drives, just south of Shadowridge Golf Course and west of Rancho Buena Vista High School, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO).

The man hopped in his car and took off, leading deputies on a short pursuit southbound before driving into a neighborhood near Stratford Place off Melrose Drive, SDSO said.

The man remained holed up in his car at about 6 a.m. Deputies were on the scene, but a SWAT team had not been called.

Residents in the neighborhood have been told to shelter in place.

No other information was available.

