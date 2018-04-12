Man Barricaded in Car Prompts Standoff in Vista Neighborhood - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Man Barricaded in Car Prompts Standoff in Vista Neighborhood

By Christina Bravo

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Barricaded in Car Prompts Standoff in Vista Neighborhood

    A man has barricaded himself in a car in Vista, prompting a standoff with authorities.

    The incident began at about 4:20 a.m. when neighbors called police on an individual at an apartment complex near the intersection of Melrose and Shadowridge drives, just south of Shadowridge Golf Course and west of Rancho Buena Vista High School, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO).

    The man hopped in his car and took off, leading deputies on a short pursuit southbound before driving into a neighborhood near Stratford Place off Melrose Drive, SDSO said.

    The man remained holed up in his car at about 6 a.m. Deputies were on the scene, but a SWAT team had not been called. 

    Residents in the neighborhood have been told to shelter in place. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices