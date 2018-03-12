The search for a man prompted a lockdown at Southwest Middle School in San Ysidro Monday, confirmed police.

An official from the school told NBC 7 that the lockdown has since been lifted.

At about 11:15 a.m., a fight broke out with the man who appeared to wield a pocket knife near the laundromat on Coronado Avenue. According to San Diego police, the incident took place less than a mile northeast of the school.

Police said the man ran away after the scuffle. Officers are investigating the scene and the suspect is still at large.

No other information was immediately available.