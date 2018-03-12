Knife-Wielding Man Prompts Lockdown at Nearby Southwest Middle School: PD - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Knife-Wielding Man Prompts Lockdown at Nearby Southwest Middle School: PD

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Padres Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman Finds his Dream Team
    NBC 7
    San Diego police patrol car

    The search for a man prompted a lockdown at Southwest Middle School in San Ysidro Monday, confirmed police.

    An official from the school told NBC 7 that the lockdown has since been lifted.

    At about 11:15 a.m., a fight broke out with the man who appeared to wield a pocket knife near the laundromat on Coronado Avenue. According to San Diego police, the incident took place less than a mile northeast of the school.

    Police said the man ran away after the scuffle. Officers are investigating the scene and the suspect is still at large.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices