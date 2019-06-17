Foreign Dignitaries to Tour US-Mexico Border

Foreign officials are expected to tour the U.S.-Mexico border south of San Diego Monday under the invitation of the U.S. State Department.

Approximately 20 foreign ambassadors to the United States of America will take part in the tour. They are from various countries including Albania, Belarus, Croatia, Hungary, Latvia, Kenya. Lithuania and Uzbekistan.

The tour will talk about diplomatic efforts to address global migration and security challenges, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 will provide media coverage of the tour.