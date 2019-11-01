Fatal Car Accident Blocks Southbound I-15 Lanes near Miramar

Two people were confirmed dead after a car accident near Miramar, Friday night.

The accident was reported around 11 p.m., near Pomerado Road.

Two people were confirmed to have died at the scene. One person in critical condition was transported to a nearby hospital, confirmed a San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief.

California Highway Patrol reported all lanes of Southbound I-15 were closed between Carroll Canyon Road and Miramar Road for about an hour following the crash.

The three left lanes were reopened just after 12 a.m. Saturday, however the Miramar Road offramp and the right two lanes of the freeway were expected to remain closed for several hours.

No other information was available.

