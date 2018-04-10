Family Escaped Intense House Fire in Skyline

A family of four adults and six children escaped a house fire in Skyline Tuesday, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said.

A neighbor captured the thick black smoke and flames coming from the home near the corner of Black Oak Road and Meadowbrook Drive just before 9 a.m.

Firefighters say the biggest challenge was getting through the thick metal secure bars installed on each window.



