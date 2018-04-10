Family Escaped Intense House Fire in Skyline - NBC 7 San Diego
Family Escaped Intense House Fire in Skyline

By Liberty Zabala

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    Maurice Carnell

    A family of four adults and six children escaped a house fire in Skyline Tuesday, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said. 

    A neighbor captured the thick black smoke and flames coming from the home near the corner of Black Oak Road and Meadowbrook Drive just before 9 a.m. 

    Firefighters say the biggest challenge was getting through the thick metal secure bars installed on each window.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

