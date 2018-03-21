Man Breaks Into Fallbrook Café, Steals $800 - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Man Breaks Into Fallbrook Café, Steals $800

The suspect broke into the Fallbroook Café just before 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 27

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Man Steals Cash From Fallbrook Cafe

    A man broke into the Fallbrook Cafe on Feb. 27, stealing cash from the neighborhood restaurant. Deputies want the public's help to identify the suspect. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Deputies in Fallbrook are searching for an unknown man who broke into a local café and stole about $800 in cash from the small business.

    The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said the crime happened on Feb. 27, just before 11:20 p.m., at the Fallbrook Café located at 739 E. Mission Rd. Deputies released grainy surveillance images of the suspect and suspect’s vehicle for the first time Tuesday, asking for the public’s help identifying him.

    According to the SDSO, the suspect’s white van – which had some unidentified markings on its side – drove through the parking lot in front of the café several times just minutes before the burglary.

    Anyone with information about this case can reach out to the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation at (760) 451-3100.


    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices