Man Breaks Into Fallbrook Café, Steals $800

A man broke into the Fallbrook Cafe on Feb. 27, stealing cash from the neighborhood restaurant. Deputies want the public's help to identify the suspect. (Published 2 hours ago)

Deputies in Fallbrook are searching for an unknown man who broke into a local café and stole about $800 in cash from the small business.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said the crime happened on Feb. 27, just before 11:20 p.m., at the Fallbrook Café located at 739 E. Mission Rd. Deputies released grainy surveillance images of the suspect and suspect’s vehicle for the first time Tuesday, asking for the public’s help identifying him.

According to the SDSO, the suspect’s white van – which had some unidentified markings on its side – drove through the parking lot in front of the café several times just minutes before the burglary.

Anyone with information about this case can reach out to the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation at (760) 451-3100.



