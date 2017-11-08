Ex-Uber Driver to Be Sentenced for Raping, Sexual Assaulting Women

John David Sanchez in an earlier appearance in court.

A former Uber driver who raped one passenger and sexually assaulted more than a dozen other women is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

One of his victims was 13-years-old.

John David Sanchez, 52, pleaded guilty in August to 34 counts including rape and sodomy of an unconscious person and felony sexual assault for incidents that occurred between 2011 and 2014 in the city of San Diego.

He also pleaded guilty to performing lewd acts on a child under the age of 14, trying to prevent a witness from reporting a crime and employment of a minor to perform prohibited acts.

A deputy district attorney told NBC 7 the final count pertains to the production of child pornography.

Some of the women were unconscious as a result of drinking or drugs at the time the attacks occurred, the DA said.

Sanchez was first arrested for raping a woman who used the ride-hailing app Uber on February 25 from a bar in North Park.

The woman got into a silver 2012 Scion XB at approximately 2 a.m.

Court documents say the woman, who was too intoxicated to drive home to El Cajon, began to vomit in the car. The driver pulled over and got close to the woman, stroking her leg, court documents alleged.

About a block from the final destination, the woman began to vomit again. At this point, court records said the woman “opened the door and began dry heaving … the driver again moved to the backseat and again tried consoling her.”

The driver raped the passenger, telling her: “you want this.”

The victim told police her driver’s name was John, and he drove a Scion.

San Diego police obtained Uber records and identified the driver as John Sanchez, according to court documents.

Sanchez, who had no criminal record, was terminated from his employment with Uber immediately after his arrest.

The ride-hailing company issued a statement after Sanchez's initial arrest, saying "Uber takes safety incidents like this very seriously" and has "been working closely with law enforcement."

Sanchez was arrested approximately one month after that first case.



The remaining charges all involve sexual assaults that occurred in his home, according to the DA.



Investigators later found other women and girls who had been assaulted by Sanchez in 2007, 2011 and 2013. At the time, the women did not report the attacks.

Sanchez faces a maximum of 96 years and four months in prison.