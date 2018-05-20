Evacuations Underway After Natural Gas Line Ruptures in Oceanside - NBC 7 San Diego
Evacuations Underway After Natural Gas Line Ruptures in Oceanside

Some residents were being told to shelter in place.

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Residents are being evacuated after a natural gas line broke Sunday in Oceanside, police said.

    The gas line broke shortly before 1 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Ditmars Street, near Ditmar Elementary School, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

    Oceanside Police and Fire departments are evacuating some nearby homes while advising others to shelter in place.

    It was unclear what caused the gas pipe rupture.  

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

