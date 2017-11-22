Old Escondido Country Club On Fire

Thick smoke and flames were visible miles away as firefighters battled a large fire at the old Escondido Country Club early Wednesday.

The fire broke out about 5:20 a.m. at West Country Club Lane and Golden Circle Drive.

Crews were not able to enter the building after part of the roof collapsed.

Firefighters were running out of water and called the water department to increase water pressure.

