Suspects in Alleged Costume Killing Bound for Trial

A judge ruled Friday there was enough evidence in the homicide case against Kevin Eugene Cartwright and Lorena Del Carmen Espinoza to go to trial. NBC 7's Joe Little has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man and a woman who were allegedly dressed in disguise when they killed an East Village businessman will stand trial, a judge ruled Friday.

Prosecutors say Kevin Eugene Cartwright, 51, wore a granny mask and Lorena Del Carmen Espinoza, 34, wore a purple wig when they went into 49-year-old Ghedeer Tony Radda's Bottom Price Flooring and shot him to death.

Surveillance cameras inside the store on G Street caught a wigged woman and a masked man inside on Oct. 10, 2018. SDPD released still images of the suspects the next day.

Cartwright was arrested in the City of El Cajon on Oct. 17 and pleaded not guilty to murder charges later that week. Espinoza was arrested about two weeks later.

Arrest Made in Murder of East Village Business Owner

The news brought a bit closure for the victim's family. NBC 7's Rory Devine has more. (Published Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018)

Deputy District Attorney Matthew Greco said Friday Espinoza lured Radda to an area in back of the store where Cartwright shot him three times, then they cleaned out his cash register.

Both will stand trial on robbery, burglary and murder charges and both are facing life without parole if convicted. There is also the potential for the death penalty for both defendants, Greco said.

Cartwright was once known as the "Wishing Well Bandit" for his role in a series of brutal beatings on elderly victims.

Police have not identified a motive in Radda's killing.

Anyone with information can call the homicide team at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.