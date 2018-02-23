NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports on the collision along northbound I-5 near Lomas Santa Fe on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

A woman was killed when she ran from a collision on northbound Interstate 5 in Solana Beach Friday.

The driver of a Hyundai was speeding when her car collided with another vehicle at Lomas Santa Fe on northbound I-5 just before 4:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers said.

The Hyundai driver jumped out of her car and ran past the highway median into the southbound lanes of traffic, CHP officers said.

The woman was struck and killed by an oncoming car.

As a result of the collision, only two lanes of southbound I-5 were open as of 5:15 a.m.

