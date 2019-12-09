Woman in Wheelchair Killed in Hit-and-Run in Valencia Park

Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in a wheelchair in Valencia Park early Monday.

The 62-year-old woman was riding a motorized scooter or wheelchair along Euclid Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle traveling the same direction just before 4 a.m., the San Diego Police Department said.

The dark-colored vehicle took off from the scene.

Witnesses attempted to help the woman and paramedics took over once on the scene. The woman died from her injuries.

Police closed Euclid from Castana to Imperial Avenue for an investigation into the deadly crash.

No other information was available.

