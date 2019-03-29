When Tali Burton returned home after his 11 years as a U.S. Marine pilot, he struggled to find a career niche.
"I tell everybody, on a Thursday I was flying helicopters for the Marine Corps; on a Friday I was sitting behind a desk for 12 hours wondering what I had just gotten myself into, " said Burton.
The Carlsbad veteran changed jobs multiple times before finding he had a passion for selling doughnuts and coffee.
Burton now owns all 11 Dunkin’ Donut franchises in San Diego County but found his stores offer so much more than comfort food – they help military vets make that fragile transition from active duty to civilian life.
Burton added, "Most of the folks I know from the service are not from San Diego. It's a melting pot of all sorts of different cultures ...and Dunkin' can be a taste of home to a lot of those people."