Dog Dies in 2-Vehicle South Bay Crash

A dog died after a sedan and minivan collided on southbound Interstate 5 at Palm Avenue Sunday morning around 7:40, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The dog was ejected from the van and died at the scene.

The minivan hit a freeway sign and caught on fire.

Twenty gallons of water and fuel were spilled during the crash, mostly confined to the right shoulder.

All people involved in the crash had minor injuries and some were transported to Chula Vista Sharp Hospital. It is unclear how many people were involved.

Several lanes of the freeway were closed for a short time.

