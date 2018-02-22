Democratic Mayoral Candidates Take Up Tough Topics at Gubernatorial Debate - NBC 7 San Diego
Democratic Mayoral Candidates Take Up Tough Topics at Gubernatorial Debate

By Mackenzie Maynard

Published at 11:37 PM PST on Feb 22, 2018

    California’s four Democratic candidates running for governor took on some tough topics at Thursday’s gubernatorial debate in Chollas View.

    The four candidates, State Treasurer John Chiang, Former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin, Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom and Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa didn’t shy away from addressing hot-button topics like gun control, climate change and healthcare.

    Questions on poverty, increased taxes and climate change ignited discussions and those in the audience were happy to see the tough questions being asked.

    “I think they came out strong on a number of issues very specific to me both as a woman of color and a college student,” one debate viewer said.

    According to the latest Public Policy Institute of California poll, Lieutenant Governor Newsom leads the group at 23 percent with Villaraigosa following closely behind at 21 percent.

