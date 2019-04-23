SDUSD Trustee Kevin Beiser Attends First Meeting Since Misconduct Allegations

SDUSD Trustee Kevin Beiser did not offer any comment regarding the allegations. NBC 7's Rory Devine has more. (Published 4 hours ago)

More than a month after being accused of sexual misconduct, embattled San Diego Unified School District board member Kevin Beiser attended his first board meeting.

He had missed the last four board meetings, only one of which was excused.

A former political consultant filed a lawsuit accusing Beiser of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. When asked if he had anything to say about his situation, Beiser answered “not yet.”

In a written statement released after the lawsuit was filed, Beiser said there is no truth to the allegations and said they were politically motivated.

The board unanimously called for Beiser’s resignation two weeks ago, and at Tuesday’s board meeting board Vice President John Lee Evans said the call for Beiser’s resignation stands.

District police escorted Beiser to his car following the meeting.

According to another trustee, Beiser's seat would have to be vacant for three months for it to be vacated.

NBC 7 has learned through court documents that a process server needed several tries to serve Beiser and his husband with legal papers, a task that finally was completed last week at Beiser’s Serra Mesa home.