Car Rolls Onto Hood Between 2 Parked Cars

A vehicle rolled onto its hood and landed between two parked cars in the College Area. As NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports, the driver appears to have escaped injury. The incident happened south of Interstate 8 on Reservoir Drive, just down the street from Alvarado Medical Center. (Published 6 hours ago)

A vehicle rolled onto its hood and landed between two parked cars in the College Area. As NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports, the driver appears to have... See More